Evacuations ordered as crews try to contain 1,000-acre wildfire burning at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters at Camp Pendleton are attempting to contain an 1,000-acre wildfire burning Wednesday afternoon in the northern part of the base.

Authorities said the fire is located east of the 33 Area, triggering mandatory evacuation orders for several other areas on the base. Those in the 25 Area (Vado Del Rio), which includes the Lake O’Neill Campground and Wounded Warrior Battalion, as well as the 26 and 27 areas are being ordered to evacuate, base officials said in a tweet.

An evacuation control center also has been established at Paige Fieldhouse.

There’s “no fire threat” to the area outside of the base that’s serviced by the North County Fire Protection District, the agency said.

Additional information about the blaze was not immediately available.

CPFD has a large vegetation fire on their base. There is no fire threat to our district at this time. We will advise you if this changes. https://t.co/YHXaP62Wnl — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) June 9, 2021

CPFD is working to contain a 1,000 acre fire east of the 33 Area. Mandatory evacuation for the following areas: 25 area (Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, Wounded Warrior Battalion), 26 area and 27 area. Evacuation Control Center is located at Paige Fieldhouse. Follow for updates. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.