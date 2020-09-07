Evacuation centers help residents, pets forced from homes by Valley Fire

Click here for evacuation information on the Valley Fire.

ALPINE, Calif. — East County residents forced out of their homes due to the Valley Fire escaped to two temporary evacuation centers, where they received water and snacks before being placed in hotels.

American Red Cross volunteers were stationed at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley, and Joan MacQueen Middle School, 2001 Tavern Road in Alpine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centers were not serving as shelters where people could sleep overnight. After evacuees checked in to the centers, they received water and snacks, and were placed in hotels.

Pets including dogs, cats and small companion animals were being directed to either of the evacuation centers, according to the San Diego Humane Society. Large animals, including horses and other livestock, were being evacuated to the County Animal Services South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.