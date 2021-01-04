Escondido woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend’s stabbing death

VISTA (CNS) – A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their Escondido apartment pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and domestic violence charges.

Shelley Noel Reaves, 52, is charged in connection with the Dec. 22 death of 63-year-old Rafael Octavio Choza.

Escondido police received a call just after 7 that night from a woman who said her roommate was dead.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 600 block of North Quince Street and found Choza “unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma.” Choza, who had been stabbed multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Escondido police said Reaves and Choza were in a dating relationship and the death was investigated as a domestic-related homicide.

In addition to the murder charge, Reaves is charged with felony domestic violence in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on Dec. 17. Police said that prior to her arrest in Choza’s murder, she had recently been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse, but was released after posting bond.

She’s being held in custody on $3 million bail and her next court date is a Feb. 4 readiness conference.