Escondido Union High board passes resolution denouncing racism, supporting equity

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Union High School Board unanimously passed a resolution Thursday night to formally denounce racism and support the equity and safety of all students.

“It’s a step,” Escondido Union High board President Tina Pope said. “It’s only the beginning. There’s a lot to do.”

Thursday’s special meeting was held in response to a racially sensitive incident after a regional championship basketball game this past weekend between Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School. Video shows tortillas being thrown at Orange Glen, a predominantly Latino team, after Coronado took the win.

“It’s necessary to reevaluate the seeds we are planting within our schools,” said Jennifer Lopez, a former Orange Glen student. “It is necessary to talk about power and privilege and race.”

Lopez joined other parents, staff, and students who have voiced concerns to the board all week.

“Acts of racism are unfortunately commonplace in the lives of our students,” Anna Cady said. “Specifically, we all heard from folks who things in our own district, our very own schools, and we need to push to do more than just carefully crafted messages.”

The resolution also established an equity and cultural proficiency committee to design policies of inclusion for all students, families, and staff. Board members noted the committee should work with the community for more input and made suggestions to broaden the resolution.

“I would actually like to see it go further and address other areas of discrimination such as classism, sexism, gender discrimination,” board member Bill Durney said.

The board is leaving the resolution open to be able to add on to it in the future.