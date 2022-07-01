A man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run in a crash that killed a 14-year-old in Escondido, authorities said.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A teenage boy killed in a hit-and-run in Escondido Saturday evening was identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anthony Francisco Lopez Vega, 14, was walking with his cousin from a relative’s residence around 9:30 p.m., when he crossed the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue and was struck by a black SUV, medical officials said. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene.

Vega was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Jon Edwin Kiesel, 70, was arrested and charged the following day on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, Escondido police confirmed.

Authorities say Vega was crossing during a “no walk” period at the intersection of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.