ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department is getting ready to make this holiday season an extra special one for dozens of families in need, and they’re doing it with the help of a local school.

Every year, Escondido Christian School partners up with the local authorities to collect toys for the department’s annual Children’s Christmas Party.

On Thursday morning, a caravan of police officers showed up at the school to collect the gifts.

The Grinch himself was also on hand.

Then, one by one, students handed over the toys to officers.

“They (the students) told me that they wanted to help them because they might not have a present otherwise, that their families were in situations where they couldn’t maybe give them a wonderful gift like this,” said Mrs. Palmbert, a kindergarten teacher at the school. “And that they wanted to make those children happy.”

Sgt. Jeff Udvarhelyi said the event is just as rewarding for the entire department, both sworn deputies and civilian employees.

“As you can imagine, we encounter a lot of darkness during the year. So at the end of the year to have our officers be given an opportunity to work with kids, a lot of kids, whose cases we’ve investigated — to be able to offer them such an incredible celebration at the end of the year. It’s cathartic for so many of our officers.”