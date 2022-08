ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police are searching for a 71-year-old man who went missing last week.

Stanley Richard Stephens was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 3000 block of N. Broadway, police said in a release. He is described as white, 5’10” and 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees Stephen is asked to call the police department at 760-839-4722 or Investigator Molly Milliken at 760-839-4970.