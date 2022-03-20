ESCONDIDO, Calif. – The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old boy, authorities announced Sunday.

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio, 11, was last seen Saturday in the North County city, according to a release from Lt. Bode Berreth.

Police said Antonio is around 4’4” tall and 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone who believes they have seen Eduardo or anyone with information on his disappearance is encouraged to reach out to the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.