Escondido police fatally shoot man accused of hitting cars with pole

Investigators work at the scene of a police shooting in Escondido, where officials say an officer shot a man who had been seen with a “large metal object,” but shared few further details.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Escondido police officer shot and killed a man accused of hitting cars with a metal pole Wednesday morning, the department said.

The officer shot the man on Broadway and 2nd Avenue just after 7 a.m., according to officials.

In a statement, police said someone called to report a man “hitting cars with a ‘metal pole’ in the area.” The man “was armed with a large metal object” when officers arrived, police said, but they provided no further details on the chain of events ending with the officer opening fire.

“During the contact, one officer shot at the man striking him,” the statement reads.

Police say officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived, and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office will officially determine the man’s cause of death, EPD said.

