Escondido Police asked for the public’s help in finding 6-year-old Domingo Esteban Garcia Gaspar on Saturday

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A six-year-old boy went missing early Saturday morning and Escondido police were asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Domingo Esteban Garcia Gaspar last was seen at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 500 North Fig St., police said.

Gaspar was described as Hispanic, three-feet tall and weighing 50 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information on the missing boy to call 911 or the Escondido Police Department.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.