ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department (EPD) is accepting toy donations for child victims of abuse, neglect and violent crime to help spread joy this holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys for boys and girls, newborn to 18 years old, will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 1. Gift card donations for coffee shops, department stores, food, movie theatres and more, are recommended for the older children.

Donation drop off locations include:

Escondido PD Front Lobby – 1163 N Centre City Pky, Escondido 92026

Escondido Federal Credit Union – 201 N Broadway, Escondido, 92025

Escondido City Hall – 201 N Broadway, Escondido, 92025

Blue Mug Coffee & Tea – 1882 W El Norte Pky, Escondido, 92026

CrossFit Point A – 969 Rancheros Dr. Suite A, San Marcos, 92069

More information about the toy drive can be found on the EPD’s page on X, formerly Twitter.

The gifts will be distributed to children who have been the victims of abuse, neglect and violent crime at the annual EPD Children’s Christmas Party in early December. Along with gift giving, the children’s party will also have food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting and a visit with Santa Claus.