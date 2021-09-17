Escondido officer shoots suspect after brief chase: police

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A suspect in a North County shooting was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in the head by an Escondido police officer following a brief chase, authorities said.

The initial shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the rear of a Walmart store at 13330 E. Grand Ave. in Escondido, a watch commander told FOX 5. One person was hit by a bullet inside a vehicle, suffering non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Officers spotted the shooting suspect’s car just after 6:10 p.m. and gave chase, the commander said.

That chase ended after about five minutes at Encino Drive and Bear Valley Parkway when the suspect crashed the vehicle, Escondido police Sgt. Jeff Valdivia told City News Service. What prompted police to open fire — and how many officers discharged their weapons — remained unclear early Friday evening.

The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center. His name and condition were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.