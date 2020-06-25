Escondido officer on leave after shooting man accused of approaching him with crowbar

West Washington Avenue in Escondido shortly after a police officer shot a driver who officials say got out of his car with a crow bar after he was pulled over.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – An Escondido police officer who shot a driver during a traffic stop last week has been put on administrative leave, the department said Thursday.

Officials say Officer Tim Hamilton shot at 44-year-old Rosendo Sandoval Quezada “several times,” striking him in the abdomen after initiating a traffic stop at about 3:45 a.m. on June 19 in the area of Broadway and West Washington Avenue in Escondido. According to police, Quezada, who was being investigated for a restraining order violation, exited the vehicle with a 3-foot crowbar and ran toward the officer.

Quezada remains in stable condition at Palomar Hospital. His arraignment hearing date will be set once his medical condition allows, the department said.

Hamilton has been with department for approximately four years. He was not injured in the incident.