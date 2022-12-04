ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 38-year-old man from Escondido was killed in a rollover crash on Saturday, said the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Toyota Tundra westbound on the State Route 78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the roadway, collided into the right shoulder barrier wall and rolled over multiple times, officials said.

According to CHP, the driver of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle at some point during the collision and first responders pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

It is not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the cause of this incident. Officials say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the CHP Oceanside Area office at 760- 643-3400.