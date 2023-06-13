SAN DIEGO — A piece of heavy equipment fell into a trench Tuesday morning in the Miramar neighborhood, breaking water and gas lines and prompting evacuations, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Miramar Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“A few evacuations nearby and several others are sheltering in place,” SDFD said on Twitter shortly before 10 a.m.

Water service was turned off, and San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on scene working to shut off the gas line.

No injuries were reported, according to SDFD.

Check back for updates on this developing story.