SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Parks and Recreation is encouraging the public to get outdoors this holiday weekend by lifting fees on “Green Friday.”

This Friday, Nov. 24, dubbed “Green Friday,” County Parks and Recreation will be lifting fees so visitors can enjoy 380 miles of trails at dozens of county parks for free. On Green Friday, all $3 park day-use fees are waived.

There are several outdoor events you can join at parks throughout the county and many volunteer opportunities over Thanksgiving weekend.

Use the County of San Diego Park and Recreation’s interactive map to find a park to visit.

San Diego County parks are open year-round. View the latest park hours, closures and other updates here.

Parking lot gates, park offices and restrooms will be closed on Dec. 25., but parks will remain open to foot, horse and bike traffic.