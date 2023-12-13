OCEANSIDE, Calif. — In a bold new plan to bring white sandy beaches back to Oceanside, three teams of engineers are proposing their best plans to “Re: Beach” the city.

“We use to have sandy beaches that people would go to and now we don’t,” said Joel West, a long-time resident of Oceanside.

The hope by city residents is for the three miles of coastal Oceanside to once again have huge sand deposits for people to enjoy plenty of space on the beach.

The three geological engineering teams presented their best plans for re-sanding the beaches to scores of engaged citizens. The three plans will be judged by a selected panel and then recommended to the city council for a vote.

“We have teams from around the world. That’s the best part, so you have some of the brightest minds and best thinkers for coastal adaptation and management here in Oceanside,” said Ryan Kime, the deputy mayor of Oceanside.

Experts say it is not enough to simply place fresh sand on the shore, the plans must address keeping the sand as well.

“We’ve put 21 million cubic yards of sand on our beach in the last 80 years and we have nothing to show for that. So, now is enough, now it’s time to change, and that’s what we are doing,” said Robert Ashton, judge of the “Re: Beach” contest.

The judges are expected to make their recommendations by Jan. 31, and if the plans are approved funded and ok’d by the coastal commission, new sand could be on the beach as early as 2025.