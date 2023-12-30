CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police held a sobriety checkpoint Friday night over the holiday weekend, which led to two arrests and six vehicles being impounded.

The Chula Vista Police Department held the DUI/driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 29 in the 600 block of Palomar Street in Chula Vista, the police department reported Saturday.

Out of the 2,533 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, one driver was arrested for DUI of alcohol, another driver was arrested for DUI of drugs, 703 vehicles were screened and six vehicles were impounded.

Enforcement results from Dec. 29 Chula Vista checkpoint:

2,533 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint

703 vehicles screened

5 driver’s conducted field sobriety tests

1 driver arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

1 driver arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

29 unlicensed or suspended license citations issued

6 vehicles impounded

37 total citations issued

Chula Vista Police say DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on the number of impaired driving-related crashes reported in an area, and are held in an effort to promote public safety by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

This DUI checkpoint comes at the start of the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend. Instead of driving after going out, designate a sober driver, grab a rideshare or use the free public transportation in San Diego that runs from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve past 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety,

through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.