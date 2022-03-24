ENCINITAS, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is stepping up his pressure on the city of Encinitas to expand an apartment complex project and provide more housing.

The controversy comes as affordable housing in California is in high demand. San Diego County has recently said only about 10% of affordable housing needs are being met statewide.

“We’re in a full on state of crisis, state of emergency, when it comes to affordable housing,” Bonta said this week.

In November, he announced the Housing Strike Force, a new initiative to hold local officials accountable to state housing laws.

“As we work to address California’s housing crisis that I talked about earlier, we need local governments to act as partners to increase the housing supply, not throw up roadblocks,” Bonta said.

That’s where Encinitas comes in. On Thursday, Bonta put the city under fire for denying the controversial Encinitas Boulevard Apartments project. The multi-story building would have sat near the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Rancho Santa Fe Road, made up of more than 270 units — 41 of them being reserved for low-income tenants.

In response, Bonta sent a letter to Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear saying the state will step in if the city doesn’t approve a new proposal from the developer.

“There is an opportunity to take corrective action. The developer of that project is submitting a revised proposal, a proposal that actually has more affordable housing than the original proposal, that will come before the city council in the coming weeks as I understand it,” Bonta said. “So it’s an opportunity to course-correct to comply with the law.”

Bonta alleges that by denying the permit, the city violates the Density Bonus Law, the Housing Accountability Act and its obligation to expand more affordable housing.

He said the developer already sued the city for blocking the project. Bonta will get involved in a lawsuit if the city doesn’t approve the next proposal, he told FOX 5.

FOX 5 reached out to the City of Encinitas and got the following response:

“The City cannot comment on pending litigation but Encinitas takes its housing obligations seriously and remains committed to doing its part to address the state’s housing crisis. Less than one year after getting state approval for the city’s housing plan, the city has approved more than half of the City’s total assigned goal for the next eight years. The city is aware of state housing laws and is working diligently to stay in compliance with them. The city appreciates the Attorney General’s reminder about the applicable laws and if the Encinitas Blvd. Apartments application is resubmitted, the City Council will consider the application in a timely manner.”