ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas City Council on Wednesday night voted 4-1 to extend outdoor dining until July 2026.

City councilmembers also voted to charge some restaurants fees to keep the outdoor seating.

Downtown Encinitas is busy. It’s just before lunchtime Wednesday and the restaurants are packed, as are the shops like Brixton Encinitas.

Chase Kanoski is the general manager of the popular local lifestyle shop.

“People are walking, they’re grabbing some food, they’re grabbing some bites and they’re like ‘hey let’s do some shopping,’” Kanoski said.

Every business FOX 5 talked to says the outdoor dining installed as a way to rescue restaurants from certain death during the pandemic in 2020 are in large part responsible for the tremendous growth they’re experience now.

Mary Braun has lived in Encinitas for decades and has seen the positive change.

“As a 40-year resident here in Encinitas, I am all for local businesses thriving so I say keep the restaurants,” Braun said.

The issue is loss of public parking and the impact that may have on other small businesses, but those we talked to say it hasn’t been a problem. In fact, they say it’s the opposite and there is plenty of auxiliary parking in the area.

“Everyone is down here going to eat and with that, that brings people down here to go to the stores as well. We find our parking places and it doesn’t stop us from doing business here,” Braun said.