Encinitas to reopen popular trail and walking path

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The city of Encinitas plans to reopen the Coastal Rail Trail and the walking path on Highway 101 Friday with certain restrictions.

The city is encouraging residents who plan on using the trail and walking path to maintain social distance by keeping a minimum of six feet between others. Facial coverings are also strongly recommended.

The city also reminds residents to avoid the trail if sick.

Anyone not complying to the San Diego County health order may be cited and facilities may close again.

The announcement comes just less than a week after protesters gathered at Swami’s Beach to rally against beach and trail closures in the area.