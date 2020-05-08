Encinitas to reopen beach access stairways this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The city of Encinitas will reopen several beach access stairways Saturday morning, but a facial covering will be mandatory when using the narrow staircases.

The stairways located at Swami’s, D Street, Stonesteps and Grandview will open for access to, and egress from the beaches as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Please help us keep these access points open by using them only to transit back and forth to the beach,” a city statement reads. “Use the stairs in a single-file fashion, please be respectful while passing others, and remember that as restrictions are beginning to be lifted, elements of the public health order remain in effect.”

Residents are asked not to work out or jog on the stairs to avoid contact in the narrow staircases.

Beacons Beach access will remain closed due to damage from an April 10 storm that dropped more than 4 inches of rain in a short time period, causing erosion damage to the bluff and trail, city officials said. The parks and recreation department is awaiting approval from the California Coastal Commission to allow the necessary repairs to be made to reopen Beacons Beach Trail.

City officials said foot traffic could cause further damage, resulting in a longer construction period.