ENCINITAS, Calif. — Two weeks after the benches at Swami’s Beach appeared to have been removed, the city of Encinitas returned a handful of them to the iconic surf spot’s cliffside.

Seven of the concrete memorial benches that the city says were removed to undergo maintenance were brought back to the beach on Nov. 30, according to Encinitas spokesperson Lois Yum.

All were returned after crews completed their repairs, which consisted of power-washing, resealing with an anti-graffiti coating, repairs to its arm rests and sealing of cracks, she explained. The remaining benches that are still being worked on are expected to be returned in the coming days.

“Swami’s is one of the city’s most visited beaches,” Yum said. “Due to the number of visitors, the city must maintain and repair the amenities at this site including the benches.”

The abrupt removal of the benches confused and frustrated locals, who frequently use them to enjoy the view of the beach. Some that have marked the memory of a loved one expressed feeling betrayed that they were given little warning about the work.

“It would be like someone going to a cemetery and moving all the headstones without telling the people,” Connie Byer, who has a plaque on one of the benches for her late son Dan, told FOX 5 last month. “I had absolutely no idea.”

Many of the locals voiced concern that the decision had more to do with unhoused individuals in the area than routine maintenance.

In an interview with FOX 5 last month, Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz confirmed that the homeless population in the area did factor in the city’s decision to remove the benches, adding that the city had not determined if they would put them back after maintenance.

“The benches needed to be cleaned. We are probably going to end up reconfiguring the location of some of the benches,” he said. “We want people to be comfortable and enjoy the scenery here, so we’re going to take a look about how we can replace the benches in a way that accommodates people that are here to enjoy the scenery and not be a nuisance.”

According to Yum, the seven benches that were brought back to the beach at the end of November were placed back in their original locations. It is unclear whether the remaining benches will also be returned to the site they previously occupied.