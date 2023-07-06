ENCINITAS, Calif. — There’s growing frustration over parking from some homeowners on Seacrest Way in Encinitas.

“When we need parking here, sometimes there are already people from the apartments parking in our streets. It can be hard to find parking,” Lily Nguyen said to FOX 5 on Thursday. She says homeowners are getting the overflow from the apartment complex across the street.

Signs on Seacrest Way show a parking permit is required for the designated area for homeowners and guests to park. A different permit is required to park across the street, specifically designated for visitors of the apartment complex – but Nguyen says that’s not always the case.

“And they will leave their cars parked here overnight and block the neighborhood and the pathways for us to have room to park,” Nguyen said.

Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz says they rolled that the parking permit program in hopes of solving the issue.

“It’s in part because we have a very car-centric world that we live in and apartment buildings generally have more cars than they can accommodate in their parking lots,” Kranz said.

Seacrest Way isn’t the only place in Encinitas dealing with parking issues. The mayor says they brought the parking permit program to homeowners on Via Molena, but an apartment complex was accidently left out of the plan.

“Well, there are people that live in the apartments nearby that no longer could use the parking area they had been using,” Kranz said. “We certainly didn’t mean to exclude them. They were just far enough away that nobody thought that they would be parking in that neighborhood.”

He plans to correct that situation in the near future.

As for Nguyen, she wishes people would park in designated areas in the neighborhood.

“I just think that you should only park here if you live here,” Nguyen said.