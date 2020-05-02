Encinitas residents asked to offer input on next city manager

ENCINTAS, Calif. (CNS) – Encinitas residents are being urged to complete a survey and provide input in the search for the next city manager.

A city statement says Encinitas “residents, community partners and the business community are invited and encouraged to participate in a confidential survey. Your input will be considered by the city council when selecting candidates to interview.”

City Manager Karen Brust is stepping down, effective June 12. She was appointed to the post in September 2015 and is retiring after serving 35 years in municipal government.

The city has hired a recruitment firm to help in the search for Brust’s successor, and only that firm’s staff will review the responses, which will be summarized to protect the confidentiality of individuals.

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Encinitas_CM Responses are due by May 15.