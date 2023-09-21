ENCINITAS, Calif. — More money is headed to Encinitas to make traffic improvements outside one of the high schools.

Sen. Catherine Blakespear made the announcement Thursday and handed the check over to the city for the Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Project.

Mayor Tony Kranz said at a news conference where they received the state funding that road improvements for bicycles and pedestrians have been a top priority of the city for several years.

However, the matter has gained more attention with the rise in bike and e-bike crashes, even more recently when the city declared a state of emergency after 15-year-old Brodee Champlain-Kingman died when his e-bike collided with a van.

“We hope to not have any other tragedies like Brodee’s tragedy. We want kids to be able to get to school safely, and families to be intact and our roads to be safe,” Blakespear said.

Blakespear handed Encinitas a $3.09 million check for safer roads outside the San Dieguito High School Academy.

It’s the same school Champlain-Kingman attended.

“I have two kids who are the same age as Brodee, and they both ride e-bikes and we drive along this road, and they ride their bikes on this road all the time. So the fact that it needed improvements was very clear to me and I’ve known that for a long time,” Blakespear said.

“This can’t happen to another family, what my family is suffering and going through right now, it’s really unimaginable for most people and these improvements need to be made,” said Claire Champlain, Brodee’s mother.

Claire has been one of the inspirations behind the project, which she said is incredibly important.

“Just keeping your eyes open, safe driving, looking out for cyclists, would really all make a big difference, e-bikes aren’t going away,” Claire said.

The Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Project will stretch more than half a mile outside the academy. The project will provide separated buffered bike lanes, expanded sidewalks, bus pull-out areas, protected crosswalks, and even reduce speed limits, Blakespear said.

“So we have to create a community, where everyone can get to their destination safe,” Claire said.

Speaking of Brodee, Claire said, “I am just so proud of the young man he is and I miss him so much, and we are strong until we can’t be “anymore, and we will never get over losing him.”

The project will break ground in October and take 6 to 9 months to complete, according to Blakespear.