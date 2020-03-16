Encinitas elementary school confirms first coronavirus case

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas Union School District said Sunday a coronavirus case was confirmed in an individual at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School.

District officials said the County Department of Public Health confirmed the presumptive positive case on Sunday. Health officials did not specify whether the patient was a student, teacher or other school employee.

According to district officials, the patient is now in home isolation. Officials said they are reaching out to those who have been in direct contact with the patient to alert them of the positive diagnosis and recommend they begin to self-quarantine.

Check back for updates on this developing story.