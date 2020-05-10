Encinitas council stops traffic cameras at red lights

ENCINITAS, Calif. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) — A California city plans to take down cameras used to collect evidence of vehicles running red lights at two major intersections.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the Encinitas City Council voted not to renew a contract with camera provider Redflex, ending a program that has operated for about 15 years.

The contract is scheduled to expire Wednesday. Encinitas has cameras at two intersections on El Camino Real, which were installed in 2004 and 2005.

The city pays around $10,000 per month for the Redflex camera contract, as well as expenses associated with issuing tickets to drivers who run red lights.