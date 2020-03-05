Employee at San Diego AT&T store tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — AT&T temporarily closed six retail stores in San Diego after a retail worker tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Thursday.

“A retail store employee in San Diego has received a ‘presumptive’ positive test for COVID-19,” AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook wrote in an email to FOX 5. “The positive test has not yet been confirmed by the CDC. Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday we closed and deep cleaned several stores in the area that this employee or colleagues in close contact to this employee may have visited recently. Those stores will reopen today.”

The company closed and cleaned six stores in Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, National City and Vista, Cook said.

The employee who received the ‘presumptive’ positive test for the coronavirus worked at the Chula Vista store, Cook told FOX 5. The additional stores were closed and cleaned “out of an abundance of caution.”

