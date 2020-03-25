Employee at Navy childcare facility tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A civilian employee working at the Naval Air Station North Island child development center tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy announced Wednesday.

The employee tested positive on Sunday and Navy leadership was notified on Monday.

The individual is currently at home taking precautions consistent with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Navy officials said.

Naval Base Coronado’s public health emergency officer conducted a contact investigation to determine whether any staff or children may have been in close contact with the employee and possibly exposed. After careful review of the case and taking into account the employee’s nearly 14-day absence from the facility since March 11, the fact that no children or employees are showing any COVID-19 symptoms and the thoroughly extensive daily sanitation standards practiced by the staff, the officer made the decision to continue operations at the North Island child development center.

On Tuesday, the commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado informed all parents enrolled at the center of the positive test.

“Naval Base Coronado continues to follow all CDC guidelines in cleaning our facilities, and practicing social distancing, as well as additional guidelines that mandate a constant cleaning of items throughout the day,” base officials said. “Naval Base Coronado is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.”

Officers will continue to evaluate the situation and assess the need for any further actions.

“We are taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe and informed, and we will continue to coordinate closely with state and federal authorities. Our intention is to take precautionary measures, be proactive, and transparent in all of our actions,” the statement continued.

Navy officials announced Tuesday that three sailors on the San Diego- based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest cases bring the number of shipboard cases in San Diego to 13, including seven sailors on unnamed ships, two sailors on the USS Boxer and one sailor on the USS Coronado.

Three sailors at a Naval Base San Diego schoolhouse have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as one sailor at Naval Air Station North Island.

Three Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and one marine at Camp Pendleton have also tested positive for the virus.