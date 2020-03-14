Employee at assisted living facility tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- An employee at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Covenant Living at Mount Miguel sent FOX 5 a statement stating the employee, who tested positive for the coronavirus, does not come in direct contact with residents and was sent home for quarantine.

Out of an abundance of caution, people who came within 6 feet of the employee were also sent for a 14-day self-isolation. None of those individuals were showing symptoms as of Friday, officials said.

The facility said it is working with health officials to protect residents from the spread of the virus.