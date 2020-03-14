Breaking News
School districts closed due to coronavirus

Employee at assisted living facility tests positive for coronavirus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- An employee at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Covenant Living at Mount Miguel sent FOX 5 a statement stating the employee, who tested positive for the coronavirus, does not come in direct contact with residents and was sent home for quarantine.

Out of an abundance of caution, people who came within 6 feet of the employee were also sent for a 14-day self-isolation. None of those individuals were showing symptoms as of Friday, officials said.

The facility said it is working with health officials to protect residents from the spread of the virus.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News