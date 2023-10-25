SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego welcomed the first Emperor penguin chick to hatch at the theme park since 2010, animal officials said.

“Bringing this chick into the world and ensuring her well-being and survival around the clock has been a very rewarding process for me and the entire SeaWorld Aviculture team,” said Justin Brackett, Curator of Birds at SeaWorld San Diego.

Emperor Penguins, who depend on sea ice as their habitat for breeding, raising chicks and molting, are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act due to the loss of Antarctic sea ice and rising sea levels, according to SeaWorld San Diego.

SeaWorld San Diego says it is the only place in the western hemisphere outside of Antarctica to see the Emperor penguins.

The newly hatched chick will be housed in SeaWorld San Diego’s Penguin Encounter, which is home to a colony of 17 Emperor penguins and 300 other penguins.

“Every decision regarding her well-being was made with the upmost care and consideration by our expert team and veterinary staff. We are looking forward to learning more about her and watching her unique personality develop as she continues to grow,” Brackett said.