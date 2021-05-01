Emotional family honors East County mom killed in shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Emotional family members and other loved ones held a candlelight vigil Friday to honor an East County mother who was shot and killed last weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies say Karmen Dionne Anderson, who was also known as Karmen Hicks, was sitting in the car with her husband and 4-year-old daughter on April 24 in Spring Valley when two armed men approached the vehicle and at least one shot at the car. Anderson was the only person hit, and she later died at the hospital.

Taking turns addressing the crowd on a microphone, attendees at Friday’s vigil called for an end to gun violence in their communities.

“We are asking for justice. And we are remembering her life,” one speaker told the group that had gathered Berry Street Park in Lemon Grove. “But we’re not forgetting. We’re not forgetting that this is not right.”

“We have to, we have to hold our community accountable,” another speaker said. “We have to save our children. That is our responsibility.”

According to deputies, Anderson no longer was at the scene — on Bancroft Drive near Golf Drive — when deputies arrived. She was driven by another person to the hospital where she was treated for gunshot wounds. Her condition declined and she was pronounced deceased Monday, deputies said.

Detectives have not yet said what may have prompted the shooting.