Emergency fund for homeless residents launches as donation stores close

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Father Joe’s Villages announced Friday that it has established an emergency fund to raise money for the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis.

With its thrift and donation stores shuttered, and donation pick-ups and drop-offs on hiatus as part of the shelter’s efforts to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to clients and staff, Father Joe’s representatives say the new fund will be crucial to continue to provide shelter, health care, food, showers and laundry for those in need.

Qualcomm co-founder Franklin Antonio has provided a $400,000 matching gift challenge in an effort to encourage monetary support from the community, Father Joe’s Villages said.

Donations can be made online.

While some services have been paused in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Father Joe’s Villages reiterated there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at the shelter.

One client showed signs of COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday, leading to a temporary interruption in intakes. However, the client was tested for COVID- 19 and was confirmed negative for the virus Thursday, leading the shelter to resume accepting intakes following direction from county officials.