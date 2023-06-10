Authorities warn of police activity at Asilado Street and Calle De Casitas in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A City of Oceanside emergency alert warned of police activity at Asilado Street and Calle De Casitas shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Oceanside Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.

OPD told FOX 5 they were assisting the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in an operation pertaining to this matter.

The sheriff’s department confirmed to FOX 5 that authorities are looking for a suspect who has a felony warrant. No further suspect descriptions have been given at this time.

The situation began when law enforcement attempted a “compliance check,” the sheriff’s department explained. Officials say the suspect then fled the area.

It’s currently unknown if the individual is armed, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.