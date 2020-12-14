Emaciated dog found abandoned in Pacific Beach

San Diego Humane Society asked for the public’s help Monday to find the person who abandoned an emaciated dog in Pacific Beach (Credit: San Diego Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society asked for the public’s help Monday to find the person who abandoned an emaciated dog in Pacific Beach.

A good Samaritan found the shepherd mix, believed to be about three years old, on Dec. 8 near the Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve and sought help, San Diego Humane Society said. The dog was then transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine.

Veterinarians said the dog must have been abandoned because he was in such a deteriorated state that he could not have made it to the place he was found on his own.

Because the dog was suffering and his organs were failing, veterinarians decided to euthanize him.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.