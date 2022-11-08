SAN DIEGO — Elton John will perform at Petco Park on Wednesday as part of his final musical tour around the world.

Concertgoers can expect high volume crowds and a spokesperson for the stadium has encouraged ticketholders to review “know before you go” stadium information ahead of the event.

Prohibited items

Petco Park prohibits bags except for single compartment bags measuring 7” x 10” or smaller, infant bags and medical bags, according to stadium’s webpage. Mobile lockers will be available for rent at the Premier Lot for $12.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed, including water bottles.

Cashless venue

Petco Park is a cashless venue, said the spokesperson. This means those who wish to purchase merchandise or concession items must present a credit or debit card, Padres Pay, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Stadium entry

Guests with seating bowl tickets may enter at any gate listed below:

-Gaslamp Gate located at the intersection of K Street and 7th Avenue.

-East Village Gate located at the intersection of K Street and 10th Avenue.

-Park Blvd Gate located at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 10th Avenue.

-Home Plate Gate located at the corner of Park Boulevard and Tony Gwynn Drive.

Guests with floor tickets, designated as section A1–A14, must enter at the Gaslamp Breezeway located on Seventh Avenue and L Street for floor access.

Guests with floor tickets, designated as section A1–A14, will require a specific floor access wristband prior to floor entry. Floor wristbands are available at the Gaslamp Breezeway located on Seventh Avenue and L Street.

Guests who purchased a suite can enter any of the designated seating bowl entrances beginning at 6 p.m. The spokesperson said suites will remain open for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the event.

A Petco Park stadium entry map for the Nov. 9 Elton John show is shown. (Image released by Petco Park)

Ticketing

According to the spokesperson, all tickets for the event are digital via the MLB Ballpark app or Ticketmaster app. A digital ticketing guide can be viewed here.

The spokesperson recommended that guests transfer tickets to each person in their party, so each individual has their own ticket on their mobile device.

All gates will open at 6 p.m. and organizers have encouraged guests to arrive early. No re-entry will be permitted, according to the spokesperson.

Elton John will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Petco Park.