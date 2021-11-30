Elena Roy disappearance: Tips sought in case of missing Fallbrook woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities again urged the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a cognitively challenged 83-year-old woman who went missing in northern San Diego County nearly a month ago.

Elena Roy of Fallbrook disappeared from her home on the afternoon of Nov. 3, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Despite repeated and intensive searches of the rural community by deputies, neighbors and search-and-rescue volunteers, her whereabouts remain unknown, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Roy, who suffers from dementia and has wandered away from her Woodcreek Drive home previously, is a 5-feet-4 inch, roughly 115-pound white woman with brownish-gray hair and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing black pants, a gray-and-white short-sleeved shirt, blue-and-brown shoes, a tan knit cap and glasses with tan frames at the time of her disappearance.

Roy often goes by the first name of Helen and may use her prior last names of Barrio, Lorrea or Swart, Seiver said.

As part of their ongoing efforts to locate Roy, sheriff’s officials are asking Fallbrook residents to check their own properties to see if she may have gotten lost in one of their yards.

Anyone spotting a woman matching Roy’s description is asked to call 911.

