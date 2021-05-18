Elementary school evacuated after construction crew hits gas line

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An elementary school and nearby homes have been evacuated after a construction crew hit a gas line Tuesday morning, according to firefighters.

Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said the National City Fire Department learned of the gas leak at East 8th Street at Olive Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

“Construction crews working in the area ruptured a very large 6-inch gas line,” Hernandez said.

The rupture happened right next to Ira Harbison Elementary School. Firefighters set up a perimeter and started evacuating 150 students and faculty members. Hernandez said they were brought to a safe location, where they are being picked up by family.

Some nearby homes were also evacuated. An emergency shelter was established at the Camacho Gym located at 1810 E 22nd Street.

Our gas crews are on scene working together with National City first responders to make the area safe. We will provide additional updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/GbocxmsfZD — SDG&E (@SDGE) May 18, 2021

SDG&E was on site and crews from San Diego Fire-Rescue, National City Fire Department and Chula Vista Fire Department responded to the area.

Hernandez said it could be 4-5 hours until SDG&E remedies the issue.