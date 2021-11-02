Electrical fire damages Kearny Mesa commercial building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An electrical fire sparked inside a restroom in an unoccupied commercial property Tuesday in Kearny Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the fire at a single-story commercial building at 4488 Convoy St., to find smoke coming from the roof at 2:31 a.m., according to the department.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire inside a bathroom in one of the businesses along the strip at the corner of Convoy Street and Balboa Avenue. SDFD reported the flames were extinguished by 2:46 a.m.

No one was inside the building at the time of the incident. The building had an estimated $155,000 worth of damage.

SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team investigators responded to the scene, with 70 total personnel. No further information was immediately available.

