Electrical fire damages at least 1 unit at apartment building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An electrical fire damaged at least one unit in a Grantville apartment building Friday, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

The blaze was reported around 9:25 a.m. at the two-story building on Holabird Street near Glacier Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews arrived and found that an electrical fire had spread into at least one apartment unit, Munoz said.

Firefighters requested two buses from the Metropolitan Transit System to assist in evacuating residents, she said.

It was not immediately clear how many residents were evacuated or how many would be transported on the buses for temporary shelter.

As of 10:20 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported. The exact cause of the fire was under investigation.