SAN DIEGO — A man was ejected from his electric scooter after striking a pot hole in Torrey Pines on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The individual, 60, was riding his personal electric scooter without a helmet south in the southbound lane of 10900 Roselle Street around 5:45 p.m. when the incident occurred, authorities said.

Witnesses found the male unconscious, not breathing and initiated compressions until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital and officials say he sustained facial fractures and other serious injuries.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.