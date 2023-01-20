SAN DIEGO – An elderly woman who was crossing the street was hit by an SUV Thursday evening, said the San Diego Police Department.

Officer Robert Heims said sometime before 5:43 p.m. a man was driving a Buick Enclave eastbound near the 4000 block of Home Avenue.

At the same time, an elderly woman was crossing 1700 Gateway Drive from north to south outside an unmarked crosswalk, police said.

Authorities say the woman crossed the street, despite there being a “NO PED CROSSING” sign and the fact that she was facing a red traffic light.

The traffic light was green for the Buick driver, who hit the woman as he was passing Home Avenue and Gateway Drive, officials said.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s or 80s, suffered serious fractures, along with other injuries.

Officers do not believe the driver was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities still do not know the identification of the woman.

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.