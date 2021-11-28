Elderly woman still missing despite ‘large-scale’ search

Elena Roy, 83, was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — An 83-year-old woman remains missing from her rural San Diego County home despite weeks of searches by police and the community.

Elena Roy, who has dementia and has been known to leave home unexpectedly, walked away from her home on Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook on Nov. 3.

Ten days later, detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department took over her missing person’s case — a move that, officials explain, does not indicate they suspect foul play but makes that units resources available as a person remains outstanding.

“Detectives at the Fallbrook Substation thoroughly investigated the case and utilized multiple resources to attempt to determine Elena’s whereabouts,” a sheriff’s lieutenant wrote in a news release Saturday. The department’s search an rescue team has also conducted a “large-scale search” that centered on the nearby Santa Margarita riverbed.

On Saturday, “about sixty volunteers with SAR conducted an exhaustive all-day search of the riverbed area,” the lieutenant wrote in Saturday’s update.

“The specially trained SAR volunteers searched the expansive area on foot as well as utilizing off-road vehicles, canines, and drones. The Sheriff’s Dive Team also responded to search a shallow pond and a river in the area. Despite their efforts, Elena was not located and her whereabouts are still unknown.”

Roy is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies. Authorities say she was last seen in a tri-tone — white, light blue, dark blue — top with dark pants.

The missing woman’s husband told Village News on Saturday that Roy, who prefers to go by her maiden name Lorea, has had “incrementally increasing dementia” over the past four or five years.

“The only thing that matters to me is that she shows up, period,” Chris Cataldo told the paper.

Anyone with information about where Roy might be was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.