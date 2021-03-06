Elderly woman run over by own car at Clairemont gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 91-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when she was run over her by her own car as she attempted to get fuel at a Clairemont Mesa gas station.

The accident occurred at 1:46 p.m. at an Arco ampm at 6130 Balboa Ave., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The woman moved her 2014 Toyota Camry when she had difficulty reaching her gas tank with the pump, Heims said.

“She got out of her car but failed to shift her transmission into park or set her emergency brake,” he said. “The Camry rolled backwards. The driver attempted to re-enter her car. The driver’s side door knocked her down to the ground and the left front tire rolled over her abdomen and torso.”

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of a punctured lung and other injuries, Heims said.