SAN DIEGO – A 78-year-old woman died Monday after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a Skyline-area home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in a home in the 200 block of Siena Street.

When officers entered the home, they found the 78-year-old woman shot multiple times, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide detective told FOX 5 that police suspect it was her elderly husband who shot and killed her.

“Also at the scene was what’s believed to be her husband, an 84-year-old black male. He was taken into custody and the homicide team has responded. We’re currently working through our investigations to figure out what happened and what led up to this.” said Lt. Jud Campbell from the SDPD Homicide Unit.

Police still do not know what the motive was for the shooting.

The suspect did surrender to authorities without incident, SDPD said.