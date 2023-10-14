SAN DIEGO — An elderly man in medical distress was rescued from a fishing vessel by air Thursday, west of Point Loma.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USGC), officials at the San Diego Sector received a call around 1 p.m. reporting a 79-year-old man onboard a boat called “Legend” had lost consciousness and was displaying signs of a heart attack.

In response, USGC Air Station San Diego launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to retrieve the passenger that was in medical distress. Officials say the helicopter crew arrived on scene shortly after.

Crews successfully hoisted the patient from the fishing vessel and transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego personnel respond to a medical emergency aboard a charter fishing vessel Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Courtesy of US Coast Guard)

The full rescue can be viewed in this video.

USGC’s San Diego Sector says crews “remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all mariners in distress..”