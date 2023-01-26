SAN DIEGO — An elderly man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle last week in the Mt. Hope neighborhood has been identified by authorities.

Gilberto Gallegos, 70, was crossing mid-block from south to north on Market Street shortly before 7:45 p.m. when he walked into the path of a 2016 Honda Civic that was traveling westbound, said the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the Honda Civic called 911 and remained on the scene.

Gallegos was transported the to Scripps Mercy Hospital, said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials say he was pulseless on arrival and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.