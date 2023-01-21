SAN DIEGO — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, said the San Diego Police Department.

A 23-year-old woman was driving her white 2016 Honda Civic westbound on 4200 Market St. shortly before 7:45 p.m. when a 70-year-old man was walking across Market Street, according to authorities.

Police said the man was crossing mid-block from south to north when he walked into the path of the Honda and was struck.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to SDPD.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating in the incident. Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.