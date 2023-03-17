DEL MAR, Calif. — An 80-year-old man was assaulted Friday at his home in Del Mar, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Santa Fe Avenue, where deputies learned the elderly man was beaten and had his hands bound inside the residence, Det. Jack Reed with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Law enforcement confirmed video surveillance shows two unidentified attackers at the scene.

Anyone with any information related to the crime is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500.